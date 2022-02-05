Winter quiets down following Indy’s biggest snowfall of the year

Indianapolis has been quite cold following the snow from last week. Saturday morning’s low made it down to 2 degrees, good for our second coldest reading of the year. High pressure overhead has kept it calm and cool, but we will warm up as this moves east on Sunday.

Our weather will return to near normal levels on Sunday as southerly wind rejuvenates the atmosphere. Temperatures will be in the teens to start the day, but we should reach the mid 30s later on. The sun will be out through much of the day too, which will only help. It may be a great day to get out and enjoy the snow while it sticks around!

The start to the work week may be a bit on the colder side with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Despite this, the sun will be out as well though a flurry or two may sneak into the mix on Monday. Tuesday morning will be cold with lows in the single digits. However, we will begin to warm up again during the day with highs back in the low 30s. Temps should return to average by the mid week though clouds and even a few chances for light snow will return.