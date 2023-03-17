INDIANAPOLIS – After a warm few days, temperatures are back in the 30s where they will stay into the weekend. Some light snow showers are also possible this weekend. We warm back up, though, as we head into next week!

Cold, mostly clear night

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Winds will be breezy out of the west at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. Winds chills will drop into the single digits by Saturday morning.

Indy weekend forecast

This weekend looks chilly with temperatures in the middle 30s on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday could feature a few flurries during the morning hours. Some light snow showers and minor accumulations could also be possible. Accumulations would mainly be limited to grassy and elevated surfaces, but some slick conditions are not out of the question either. Winds will be breezy again, keeping feel-like temperatures in the 20s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper teens. Sunday looks to feature more sunshine!

First day of spring

Monday is the first official day of spring! Spring starts at 5:24 p.m. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s with plenty of sunshine to start the new week and new season.

Indianapolis 7-day

The rest of the week will feature warming temperatures each day and mid to late-week rain chances. Timing and totals are still uncertain, stay tuned!