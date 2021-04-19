Winter stages a comeback with near record cold and snow, seriously.

TEMPERATURES DROP

We are expecting that record or near record low temperatures are possible especially early Thursday morning when many locations including Indianapolis will fall below 30-degrees. A hard freeze is likely area-wide early Thursday morning. The record for the date is 27° set in 1936.

Here comes a cold front! Monday was as fine as a spring day that we’ve had this year. The afternoon high reached 67°, two degrees warmer than average. With some locations even pushing 70-degrees late day, temperatures were falling in Northwest Indiana as a cold front slowly started sinking south. Just after 6pm temperatures ranged from 46° in Monticello to 68° in Bedford.

The wind shifting, cold front is expected to pass Indianapolis around 8pm and through the night temperatures will become much cooler by sunrise Tuesday. A few areas of patchy light rain could accompany the front that stalls in south-central Indiana by sunrise. We are NOT expecting a frost or freeze early Tuesday morning. That changes tomorrow night.

Rain is likely to increase by late afternoon and evening and aided by some upper-air support the rain will become steadier and more wide-spread. Entering the late afternoon and evening the cold rain will likely begin to mix in wet snow that eventually becomes all snow after sunset. Evidence is growing that for few hours late Tuesday through just after midnight a wet snow could accumulate several inches before ending. An early take is that a 1″ to 3″ snowfall could occur and that some of the higher totals could fall in central and northeast/east central Indiana.

This is EXTREMELY rare to have a measured snowfall in Indianapolis this late in an April. We have not measured snow this late in a season (beyond April 19th) since 1989, 32 years ago. .2″ of snow fell on May 6th, 1989. Many of you might recall seeing this snow at the track when practices were being held. Even more impressive – that last time we measured a snowfall in late April, .1″ April 22nd, 1927 – 94 years ago!

We are dusting off and resurrecting our snow techniques and it shows the probability of a 2″ snow is quite high in eastern and northeast Indiana through 2 am Wednesday. Below a snap shot off one machines snowfall forecast. It includes a measurable snow in Indianapolis and perhaps a few totals exceeding 3″ to the east. By no means a final take but a trend that we are following. Be sure to check back tonight at 10 and 11 pm for an update.

FREEZE WARNING

There is no doubt that the cold coming will take us below freezing, in advance of the cold a freeze warning has been issued for much of the state Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Temperatures forecast to remain mainly in the 40s for the next two afternoons although a large north to south spread in the temperatures is expected Tuesday. Wednesday’s high temperature will run at late February/early March levels a full 20-degrees below normal.