Winter hangs on as work week opens with freezing rain

ICY

The work week opened with the coldest afternoon in three weeks and temperatures that remained near freezing through early afternoon. As rain moved in, the temperatures stayed cold, and rain became freezing rain, coating trees, power lines and cars. Fortunately, the road and ground were warm enough to prevent any icy icy build up, but the accumulating ice snapped trees and wilted branches.

With the weight of the ice increasing, gusty winds toppled trees and snapped power lines in some locations early Monday afternoon. Madison County reported numerous power outages county-wide and even damage as a tree fell into a home. Images below courtesy of Dave Simmons from Alexandria.

WHY FREEZING RAIN?

A slice of the atmpshoer Monday revealed that the temperature remained at or below freezing for several hours while rain moved in. A shallow layer of colder air resided at the surface and up to 2,500 feet. Above that layer, warmer air wedged in where temperatures climbed to as much as 44-degrees. That layer of warmer air set us up for freezing rain.

Below is an image of how precipitation falls. When it is a thick layer of warm air, we see mainly rain. A solid column of below freezing temperatures will produce snow. The in-between could be sleet or freezing rain.

With the cold layer only 2,500 feet thick, snowflakes falling melt to rain drops and then fall. When they reach the surface, the drops freeze on contact. Should that layer be thicker, those raindrops can freeze into tiny ice balls known as sleet. Today the layer was thin, and freezing rain was the most dominant form of precipitation Monday afternoon.

TEMPERATURES ARE TO RISE

Late day, the freezing rain had moved north and out of the state, and temperatures were holding form with most locations above freezing. A slight bend in the wind to the southeast tonight will initiate a temperatures rise, climbing closer to 40-degrees by sunrise Tuesday. A few downpours are possible late tonight, falling as rain but will end before sunrise Tuesday.

Tuesday will once again feel more like spring with temperatures climbing back to the 50s for the afternoon.