Winter storm arrives tonight

There much to discuss with the forecast today, including dangerously cold temperatures and the impending winter storm. Some early morning sunshine is possible this Valentine’s Day morning! However, you will want to prepare for bitter temperatures as lows dip down below 10 degrees with subzero wind chills across the area!

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the western half of the state through 1 PM. Northwesterly winds will make it feel much colder outside compared to the actual temperatures. Wind chill values may even drop to -20 degrees in our western zone through the morning hours. Wear many layers if you have plans to be out for the holiday.

The National Weather Service has placed much of central Indiana under a Winter Storm Warning. The warning begins at 7 PM and will last through 7 AM Tuesday. We are tracking two waves of moderate to heavy snow during within the that time frame. A Winter Weather Advisory will also begin for locations north/northwest of Indianapolis. Crawfordsville, Lafayette and Terre Haute are included in the advisory.

The initial round of snow is going to cross into Indiana’s western border around 10 PM and the snow will become more widespread after midnight. Moderate to heavy snow bands may develop during the predawn hours on Monday, which will result in difficult travel during the morning rush hour.

The second and “more impactful” wave will move into the state late Monday afternoon and continue through the evening hours. Our southeastern counties will likely see the heaviest snow with the second round and may quickly dump an additional 6” of snow in those locations.

Most of the snow will exit central Indiana late Tuesday morning. The highest totals will likely fall near Columbus, Batesville and Seymour. Southeast Indiana falls in the 7” to 9” range through Tuesday morning. Indianapolis, Anderson and Bloomington are slated to see 5” to 7” of snow. Locations under the advisory (northwest) may see 3” to 5” of snow with this system.

Whether you live or work in the counties under an advisory or warning, there will be travel impacts area-wide! Give yourself extra time to head into work and head home tomorrow. It is also not a bad idea to pack some essential supplies if you plan to travel.