Winter storm continues, more snow to fall; Some locations have received a foot of snow

The snow continues to fall steadily in Indianapolis after 5pm Thursday and additional snowfall is still coming. Areas that received mainly sleet and ice are to see snow before storm departs.

WINTER STORM CONTINUES

The powerhouse winter storm will show some easing this evening but will continue to produce additional snow and blowing snow into early Friday morning. Snowfall accumulations have already topped 6″ in Indianapolis and additional snowfall of 2″ to 4″ is possible into early Friday morning, bringing some storm totals to nearly 10″ within the city of Indianapolis. The slow east departure of the storm could produce additional snows of 4″ to 6″ in southeast Indiana while northwest communities will see snow accumulation ending before 10pm. Strong northeast winds will produce considerable blowing and drifting snow area-wide will into the early morning hours. Gust of up to 35 mph will east after 4am then winds will slowly decrease through morning hours on Friday.

Travel is still not recommended overnight as a winter storm warning continues through 1am Friday. Advisories may be replacing the warning for the hazardous travel expected and the ongoing blowing and drifting snow.

BIG TOTALS SO FAR

The two part storm lived up to its billing with potential snowfall of a foot or more. Through 5pm Thursday some locations with double digit totals included

14″ Veedersburg (Fountain Co) 12″ Lafayette (Tippecanoe Co) and 12″ Yeoman (Carroll Co) thru 3:30pm Thursday. In northern Indiana there were multiple locations topping several one-foot plus totals with top billing 14″ South Whitley and 14″ Chesterton.

Many counties remain under some form of travel advisory and restrictions into Friday. The slow departure of the storm will create hazardous travel across the entire state, below the advisories map from the Department of Homeland Security. Over three- dozen counties are in the “red” meaning travel is restricted.