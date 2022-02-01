Winter storm on the way! Heavy snowfall expected in spots

Odd to be talking about a winter storm arriving tomorrow, when the warmest air in a month is on the way today! Increasing clouds and a southerly breeze will take hold this afternoon, as highs reach the lower 50s. Should be a great day to get outside and prep for the incoming wintry mix and snow.

By this evening, rain will begin to advance across the state while temperatures overnight hold in the 40s. By Wednesday morning, rain will be still falling in downtown Indianapolis! Up north, a rain to snow transition will be underway by sunrise. As steadier snow begins to fall from Lafayette to Fort Wayne, rain will continue in Indy through late morning/early afternoon.

By mid-afternoon, rain will begin its transition to a wintry mix in the city, as temperatures fall below 32°. Steady snow will still be falling up north and drifting slowly south along a line from Crawfordsville to Noblesville to Muncie. This is the first wave of the storm! Highest totals will be north of downtown by Wednesday evening and overnight. Although accumulations will be likely in downtown too.

A second wave will follow early on Thursday morning, this will bring the bigger snows for Indianapolis! With temperatures in the 20s, a more light, powdery snow will fall steadily. The combination of snow and wind will create very slick and hazardous travel through the day and into Friday morning.

The second wave will impact all counties with 2-day totals exceeding over a foot in some spots! Here is our current thinking and still could change as the storm is still 24 hours out from the state. Expect more updates coming this afternoon!