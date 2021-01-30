Winter storm to impact central Indiana Saturday night and Sunday

It’s the calm before the storm this Saturday morning. Skies have turned overcast and temperatures have dropped into the lower 20s. There will be some dry time before the wintry mess arrives late in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the northern half of central Indiana beginning at 4 PM. There is also a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties along I-74, which does include Indianapolis. The advisory will also start at 4 PM and is scheduled to expire at 10 AM Sunday.

A rain-snow mix will first move into southwest Indiana after 3 PM. The precipitation will quickly spread northeast this evening and will rapidly turn over to a heavy, wet snow. Heavy bands will make travel difficult because of the quick-set accumulation and the low visibility. The more significant snow rates will likely occur between 5 PM and midnight.

Snow will continue to fall over the northern half of the state through the overnight and into Sunday. As a result, snow totals will be higher over our northern/ northeastern counties. 4” to 6” range probable for many locations under the Winter Storm Warning, including Muncie, Hartford City and Tipton.

Indianapolis will have more rain mixing in with the snow, which will cut into the totals. 2” to 4” will be possible near the Indy metro and counties under the Winter Weather Advisory. The snowfall amounts will gradually become lighter the farther. Our southernmost counties will likely stay closer the 1” or less range with those locations seeing more rain versus snow.

Once the cold front passes, cooler air behind the system will transition any rain or wintry mix to all snow showers Sunday evening. Light snow will linger through Sunday night and early Monday morning. Roads across central Indiana may turn slick again for the morning rush hour as wet surfaces refreeze.