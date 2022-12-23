Arctic air deposited here and the scenes around central Indiana look more like the interior of Alaska. Gusty winds are still whipping snow and bringing reduced visibility at times.

Travel will still be challenging now that the sun is setting Friday. Blowing snow will continue through sunrise Saturday with dangerous wind-chills near -30° through noon Christmas Eve day.

We are not in the clear! Gusts to 40 mph or higher are possible overnight creating very hazardous travel conditions on area roads. An upper-air impulse may bring some bursts of new snow along with considerable blowing & drifting. Winter storm warning extended til 7am Saturday.

Two-dozen counties across the state of IN late Friday are under a TRAVEL WARNING while several counties are listed as a WATCH. Remainder of the state under an advisory. Considerable blowing and drifting snow will make for hazardous travel through sunrise Saturday.

WORST WIND CHILLS – the wind chill dipped to -40° around 5am Friday morning, the COLDEST since January 6th 2014 and among the coldest on record. COLDEST on record for the city of Indianapolis was -51° in January of 1985.

Sub-zero air temperatures continue through the night. This will be the COLDEST LOW temperature on a Christmas Eve since 2004’s (-5°) and among only 9 sub-zero on record. (COLDEST 1883 at -17°).

The massive storm and its wind field will slowly pull away but effects will still be felt into Saturday night. Winds slowly slack off for Christmas eve but still remain brisk so bundle up, this will be the coldest Christmas morning in 18 years (-3° 2004).

There will still be a breeze but skies will be bright and temperatures will rebound to the upper teens Christmas day!