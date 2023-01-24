All is quiet on the weather front, this Tuesday morning! Although a chilly start, dry weather remains with temperatures hovering in the upper 20s under partly cloudy skies. Peeks of sunshine will continue through the day, along with light winds and dry weather through the evening. Expect highs today to reach around 40° by 4 p.m.

Winter storm warning in Indiana

A winter storm warning has been issued for Wednesday from 1 a.m. until 7 p.m. The rest of the state is under a winter weather advisory. This all means that slick roads are likely throughout the storm.

Indiana snow storm timing

Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build in after midnight. Eventually, all snow will begin to fall after 2 a.m. and slowly start to accumulate on grassy areas first! Interstate roads will likely not see accumulations until much later in the morning as the storm deepens and temperatures slip. Of course, bridges and overpasses will be the first areas to watch before sunrise. Considering DPW and INDOT will be out treating roadways, salt will keep roadways wet for quite some time.

The storm will begin to intensify by mid-morning from south to north and angle to the northeast. This will put parts of central Indiana in a sweet spot for higher snow totals, especially on grassy areas.

How much snow will Indiana see?

This will be a heavy, wet snow but temperatures will no doubt help with roads that have been salted. As of this morning, 5″ to 8″ looks likely for parts of the warned area with Indianapolis on the lower range of these totals, considering air temperatures. Higher totals likely for the northern and eastern counties from downtown.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast

Additional snow will build back in on Thursday bringing additional accumulations in spots, up to 1″, as colder air works in…