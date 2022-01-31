Winter storm watch issued for Indy, tricky snow forecast

INDIANAPOLIS – All eyes are on the rest of the week with the threat of a winter storm. Let’s talk about it.

First off, this is not an easy forecast. Temperatures will not just be above freezing or below freezing at every level of the atmosphere. Because temperatures are tricky in this forecast, so are the precipitation types and totals. The timing of a temperature change is also not easy so that hinders snow/ice/sleet/rain totals.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued and begins Wednesday morning. This will likely be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning in the next 24-36 hours.

So, what do we know?

Tuesday will be cloudy, breezy, but warm during the day. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. By Tuesday night, rain showers will move in, temperatures are still above freezing.

Here’s when it gets tricky

There is going to be plenty of moisture for this storm to work with. Wednesday afternoon temperatures will fall, slowly. This will cause rain to turn to a wintry mix but the placement of the temperature change over is not easy to pinpoint. Northern Indiana will see the change over to snow first. Indy will see some icy conditions through the slow changeover.

By Thursday, again, pinpointing that changeover complete to snow will be tricky for some areas.

What about specific snow totals?

No, I cannot give SPECIFIC snow totals yet. The timing of the changeover has a HUGE IMPACT of snowfall totals. Do I think Indy will see snow? Yes. Do I think areas north of downtown will see higher snow totals? Yes. Can I tell you exactly the amounts of rain, ice, and snow we will see? Not at this time. The forecast models we use are having a hard time being consistent. I do think it will be enough to cause slick travel Thursday and Friday.

Arctic air will follow for Friday with temperatures in the digits during the morning commute.

Stay up-to-date with the forecast because forecast updates are likely.