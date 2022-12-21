Counties throughout Indiana are advising motorists to take precautions as a winter storm will impact the state beginning Thursday.

Falling snow and high wind gusts could greatly reduce visibility on the roads, so travel may need to be limited to essential needs if it cannot be avoided altogether.

Here is a look at the latest counties under one of the three types of travel advisories (advisory, watch, warning):

Here’s a brief explainer from the Indiana Dept. of Homeland Security on the different types of travel alerts:

Advisory (Yellow) Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas. Watch (Orange) Only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended. Emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations. Warning (Red) Travel may be restricted to emergency mgt. workers only. All other motorists should:

A) refrain from all travel;

(B) comply with necessary emergency measures;

(C) cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans; and

(D) obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.

We’ve also created a searchable table where you can directly look up any Indiana county:

Hoosiers can also check the map here.