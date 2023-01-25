INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm will slam into central Indiana.

Rain began changing over into snow early Wednesday morning, creating a messy, slushy mess on the roads. Some areas could see up to 8” of snow once the system moves through.

Already, hundreds of schools and businesses are closed for the day. We’re keeping you up-to-date with the latest on the storm.

Scroll down for live updates throughout the day from the FOX59/CBS4 team.

7:41 a.m.

Boone County has activated a yellow travel advisory.

From the Boone County Sheriff’s Office: Authority EMA1, the Boone County travel status is now yellow. Please use caution in your travels.

7:32 a.m.

Slide-off crash on the east side along WB I-70 for folks heading into the downtown area & I-465 loop. The right lane is blocked between Mitthoeffer Rd & Post until about 8:30 this morning. Be safe out there! @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/kJl9lXbH8I — Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) January 25, 2023

7:07 a.m.

Shane Booker with Hamilton County EMA says plow drivers are out right now to drop salt on the roads and keep things as clear as possible. The snow is picking up countywide and he expects conditions to deteriorate quickly.

7 a.m.

The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect and will stay that way until the afternoon. Snow could accumulate as quickly as an inch an hour.

6:47 a.m.

Reporter Michael Van Schoik brings us an update from Carmel.

We’re now in Carmel this morning after a drive from Greenwood. Neighborhoods here in Hamilton County are seeing some nice accumulation. Hamilton county is currently under a travel “Watch.” @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/7fhEP9rZeV — Michael Van Schoik (@MichaelVan_News) January 25, 2023

6:25 a.m.

The team got an update from Hendricks County EMA on conditions there