INDIANAPOLIS – During one of the busiest, if not the busiest, travel weeks of the year, a major winter storm is impacting millions of Americans from coast to coast. With snow, blizzard-like conditions, and winds gusting up to 50 mph in some spots, traveling will be a headache as we head into the holiday weekend.

Here’s how Hoosiers can prepare to avoid travel trouble:

Leave early or stay home

Low visibility from blowing snow is going to be the primary threat on Friday and will potentially linger into Saturday. If you can leave before then, do it. Be wary; if you are traveling west, you will be heading right into the storm, which could cause delays. Road conditions will deteriorate fast as rain transitions into the snow. Once the snow starts to fall, stay off the roads if possible.

Airport delays already rolling in

Flights both in and out of Indianapolis are already seeing delays due to this winter storm, impacting parts of the lower 48. The ripple effect will continue into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check with your airline before heading to the airport. If you want to change your flight, most airlines, including United, American Airlines, Spirit, and Delta, are offering travel waivers depending on when you purchased your original ticket and where you are flying to or from. Arrive at the airport early to ensure you make it to your gate with plenty of time to spare.

You can download airline apps to help with rebooking and to check flight status.

Indianapolis airport remains open

Megan Carrico, the director of Public Affairs with the Indianapolis Airport Authority, said the Indianapolis Airport has not closed since the blizzard of 1978, and she feels confident they are ready to handle this storm.

Our snow ops team is well prepared to handle winter weather so we have the appropriate chemicals and equipment to battle this. Megan Carrico, the director of Public Affairs with the Indianapolis Airport Authority