A winter weather pattern is taking hold something that has been missing all season long. It’s been a quiet season to-date but changes are fully underway.

A series of storms (potentially 3 storms) cross the Nation over the next seven days and impact central Indiana starting as early as tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued overnight for a combo of rain and wet snow. The onset is expected before 12am in Indianapolis while stating earlier south and spreading north before 1am.

The rain will mix or change to a period of wet snow in many locations along and north of I-70. Where the snow falls longer (north), wet snow accumulations of 3″ (Locally higher?) are possible before transition to all rain sunrise Tuesday.

Multiple states are under some for of winter advisory including blizzard warnings out west. Nearby Illinois is under a winter storm warning with snowfall totals as much as one-foot possible.

We ultimately are in the warm sector of this storm as gusty winds elevate temps to nearly 50-degrees Tuesday in some locations. Winter to-date is among the warmest (9th) on record. Tuesday marked the 21st straight day at or above normal in Indianapolis.

Changes are coming. A breakneck pace of above normal temperatures will be coming to a halt soon. We are way overdue as winter 2023-24 has produced 32 days (82%) above normal. Only 3 days this entire season have been below normal.

The transitions to a more stormy and colder pattern are underway and this weekend will feature real arctic air for the first time this season. While snow follows the cold, the path and track of the upcoming storms are still without question to far out to determine how much snow will fall. That picture will become clearer later this week. Storm #2 is due Friday and possible #3 arrives Monday.