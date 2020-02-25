Watch Live
Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday

Weather

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

44° / 39°
Light rain
Light rain 100% 44° 39°

Wednesday

34° / 33°
Periods of snow
Periods of snow 100% 34° 33°

Thursday

27° / 20°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 27° 20°

Friday

28° / 18°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 28° 18°

Saturday

28° / 17°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 28° 17°

Sunday

35° / 10°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 35° 10°

Monday

48° / 28°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 48° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
38°

38°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
38°

38°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
38°

38°

11 PM
Snow Showers
40%
38°

37°

12 AM
Snow Showers
50%
37°

37°

1 AM
Snow Showers
50%
37°

37°

2 AM
Snow Showers
50%
37°

36°

3 AM
Snow Showers
50%
36°

35°

4 AM
Light Snow
60%
35°

34°

5 AM
Light Snow
60%
34°

34°

6 AM
Light Snow
60%
34°

33°

7 AM
Light Snow
70%
33°

33°

8 AM
Light Snow
70%
33°

32°

9 AM
Light Snow
70%
32°

33°

10 AM
Light Snow
70%
33°

33°

11 AM
Snow
80%
33°

33°

12 PM
Light Snow
70%
33°

33°

1 PM
Light Snow
70%
33°

32°

2 PM
Light Snow
70%
32°

32°

3 PM
Snow
70%
32°

32°

4 PM
Light Snow
70%
32°

32°

5 PM
Light Snow
60%
32°

32°

6 PM
Snow Showers
50%
32°

31°

7 PM
Snow Showers
40%
31°
A wet start to the week is about to take a turn.

Snow will fall in central Indiana will start late tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. Wednesday through 1 a.m. Thursday.

WET WEATHER

The two-day rainfall total is nearly three-quarters of an inch, which elevates the year to the 11th wettest on record to date. With 9" of total precipitation so far this year, this is the wettest start to a year since 2005. We will add to the totals but in the form of snow starting late tonight.

WINTER WEATHER RETURNS

A second low pressure will take a southern track and bring snowfall back to central Indiana. In the wake of the first low, colder air will be drawn into the state, permitting the rain to change to a wet snow late tonight. At this time, we are not expecting snowfall until after 12 a.m. Snow will become more area-wide in the predawn hours and increase before sunrise.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. Wednesday through 1 a.m. Thursday for the northern half of the state as the projected low pressure storm track favors more accumulating snow across central and north central Indiana. Snowfall of 2" to 4" is possible, but there could be locally higher amounts north of 4" to 6". Heavier bands are possible of producing elevated snowfall rates for a time Wednesday. It will be a wet snow and fall during the afternoon hours, which will hamper the snow ratio. It will be a high water content snow and great for packing!

At this time (forecast updated 4 p.m. Tuesday), a few totals could top 5" to 6" up north. I'm posting below the probability of a 4" snow from a ensemble forecast generated from the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center. This takes into account dozens of computer generated forecasts and assigns a probability of 2", 4" and 6" totals. There is higher confidence of the 4" to 6" totals to the north.

Snow will taper off to flurries late Wednesday night as colder air arrives on gusty northwest winds. Temperatures will fall into the teens by early Thursday morning.

