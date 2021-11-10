Winter weather preparedness week, day 3: School safety

INDIANAPOLIS – School safety is a huge priority for many Hoosiers. Schools have plans for delays or closings based on the forecast or observed weather and driving conditions. While you should be monitoring the forecast, be sure to monitor school websites, your emails, and your text messages to stay up-to-date with the school plans for the day ahead.

Kids should be bundled up and cover as much skin as possible when waiting for the school bus to avoid frostbite and hypothermia, which we will talk about later this week.

If you see a school bus on the road, use extra caution when traveling. Snow or fog can make it difficult to see children getting on or off the school bus.