Winter weather preparedness week, day 5: cold threats

INDIANAPOLIS – When winter weather, snow, and frigid cold temperatures occur, you need to be prepared for the cold threats that can impact your body. Two of those threats include hypothermia and frostbite.

Hypothermia is when your body temperature drops to a dangerously low level. Some of the signs of hypothermia are confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking, sleepiness, and stiff muscles.

Frostbite is the freezing of the skin or underlying tissue. Your skin will become red, hard, dumb, and then pale. In order to keep this from happening, you should wear layers and cover as much skin as possible, especially with frigid temperatures or if you spend a lot of time outside.