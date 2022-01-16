Winter weather remains at a minimum to start the week

A day after early morning snow showers resulted in very minor accumulation across Central Indiana, we experienced the return of bright and sunny conditions all day long. Any snow that may have lasted through Saturday was gone today with the sunny sky and temps reaching this mid 30s. Overnight lows fell into the mid teens across the area, so we warmed up quite a bit today from the start. As more clouds move in this evening, lows tonight should remain closer to 20.

Our next chance for snow showers will come prior to sunrise tomorrow morning. Snow showers will be light and scattered with little to no accumulation expected. There will be a chance to see snowflakes through the remainder of the morning before we transitions to dry & overcast weather. High temps will remain in the low 30s without any help from the sun. The wind chill however, may not break the mid teens with a persistent northwest wind through the day.

Lucky for us conditions will improve again as soon as Tuesday. A southwesterly wind will rejuvenate our atmosphere with more warmth as highs break into the low 40s. This will come with some help from a partly sunny sky as well. Gray weather takes over again on Wednesday, but we remain fairly mild until our next cold snap late in the week.