Wintry chill settling back in

Big changes in our weather pattern are settling into the state. We’ve gone from near-record warmth Friday afternoon, in the mid 60s, to temperatures temperatures that sank into the mid 40s Saturday afternoon/evening. A change of nearly 20° that has put an end to the brief break we had from needing the winter weather gear of hats, coats and gloves.

While the weekend started off wet, that storm system has pushed off to our north and east, leaving us with cloudy skies but dry conditions. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out this evening, although most will stay completely dry for the rest of Saturday.

We’re back to reality as the December chill is here to stay. With northwesterly winds streaming into the state, we close out the weekend on Sunday with a few flurries possible in the morning and highs only near 40° by the afternoon, still slightly above average for this time of year.

We’re still waiting to get a sticking snow in Indianapolis. We had a few flakes flying in late November but nothing measurable for the city. That’s it! December hasn’t done us any favors in the snow department, for those of us who want it. With no snow that’s fallen in the month, 2020 is tied for the least snowiest December on record. By this time in the month, we should have received over an inch and a half of snowfall. That may change in just a few days. We’re watching a system that will likely bring us light snowfall starting late Tuesday night/early Wednesday. Just how much snow? It’s too soon to say. Stay tuned as we continue to analyze new data and fine tune those details in the coming days.