Wintry mix and freezing rain Sunday

Our sunny stretch is coming to and end. High pressure is sliding to the east and more clouds are drifting into the state tonight. The rest of Saturday evening will be dry and seasonally cool. However, bigger changes are on the horizon.

Light precipitation will move into the area by early Sunday morning. Expect widely scattered light snow or a wintry mix. Not everyone will see this but some slick spots will be possible. Additionally, there will likely be a transition to a light freezing rain in our counties south of I-70 Sunday morning. It’s this area that will be the primary concern for some icy roads. Again, it’s not a lot and not everyone sees it, but use extra caution if you have to travel Sunday morning. Isolated to widely scattered pockets of snow, rain or a wintry mix will linger into the afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid 30s.

A much messier system will move in for Monday and will impact the morning commute. A warm front lifting north will likely bring precipitation in the form of a wintry mix or rain in our southern counties Monday morning and freezing rain in our central and northern counties. Any freezing rain will transition to all rain as temperatures warm from south to north into the afternoon. However, considerable icing is possible across much of the area and hazardous road conditions will be a concern. Slight changes to the track of this system could cause a significant change in the location of those that get freezing rain vs all rain. Stay tuned as we continue to monitor new data that comes available.