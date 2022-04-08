Pockets of rain and snow have arrived, along with the colder air. Out-the-door, bring a heavier coat and umbrella for today, as winterish weather whips back into the state. Due to the lack of full sunshine, passing showers and breezy, westerly winds, today will feel more like February than April! Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the middle 40s…roads will be wet NOT icy.

Additional wintry mix will continue for this evening and overnight! Lows will drop down to around 32°, so roads should remain wet and not frozen through tomorrow morning.

Saturday brings additional rain and snow showers off and on, while winds remain steady and brisk from the northwest at 12-18 mph. More clouds will hamper a warm-up until Sunday afternoon. Temperatures could drop to 30° early on Sunday, threatening plants and flowers. A frost advisory could be issued for your county.

Bright sun returns on Sunday, along with a return to milder air. A larger push of warmth arrives on Monday through Wednesday, as highs return to the middle 70s. Medium range models remain inconsistent on rain timing early next week. For now, I’m keeping us in drier pattern with limited shower/storm chances for both Monday and Tuesday mornings…be sure to check in this weekend on those trends before making your early workweek plans.