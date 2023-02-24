Friday was one of the few days all winter below average and later tonight some light snow is possible

WARM WINTER

Friday was a rare BELOW NORMAL day this season. Winter 2022-23 entering the day, is among the warmest on record (8th warmest). Most of the days, 74% have average above normal. The cool off is brief but much more noticeable after record warmth. In keeping with the pattern all winter long, the chill is brief, warming returns again this weekend.

The sunset Friday includes new clouds moving in and these clouds signal a system will approach later tonight. Clouds will thicken rest of the evening and an overcast sky assembles. A period of scattered light snow and/or a light wintry mix develops after midnight in central Indiana. Some slick spots are possible before sunrise Saturday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for a portion of central Illinois.

WEEKEND WARMING (AGAIN)

This will be the fourth straight weekend that temperatures are nearly identical. Since Super Bowl weekend (Feb 4-5th), Saturday’s climbed into the mid/upper 40s and Sunday topped 50-degrees. The ‘dry’ weekend streak could end as early as this Saturday morning or late Sunday when showers are possible ahead of a spring-like system to open the work week.

The work week will open windy, wet and mild as a new storm system moves in late weekend. Temperatures are expected to surge again to as much as 20-degrees above the normal high of 44°