Rain, sleet, and snow are falling this morning, as cold air holds across the state and temperatures hover in the middle 30s. Grassy accumulations are expected but roads should remain wet through the morning rush hour. A few extra minutes will be needed out-the-door, as the morning drive will likely be slow. By mid-morning the wintry mix will begin to ease but clouds hang tough throughout the day.

This afternoon, spotty showers will continue off and on, while temperatures hold in the 40s and winds continue from the west, northwest at 12-18 mph. Not a great day ahead, as afternoon highs will run 20° below average! Winter is still here in Indiana, heavier coats needed!

Tonight, skies begin to dry out and colder air will continue to work in on westerly winds! Expect wind chills overnight in the teens.

Tuesday brings drier air but the chill remains, as highs hold in the lower 50s with additional sunshine for the afternoon hours.

Warmer air returning by late week! Although showers and storms will be needed to be dodged on both Thursday and Friday, southerly winds will finally bring our first 70s and 80s of the month! Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the year, so far!