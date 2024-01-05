A combination of rain and snow are to arrive overnight signaling the start of a wintery weather pattern

NO SNOW BUSINESS

Winter has yet to really get going here and well into the first week of January, there has been little to no snowfall. The lack of snowfall this season is historic, with only .1″ of snow through January 5th – it is the LEAST amount on record to-date. Snowfall records date back to 1885, 139 years ago!

The last single-day one inch snowfall was nearly a year ago, January 25th. The largest span between one-inch snow looks to remain well intact. During the very strong El Nino winter of 1997-98 the span was well over one year, tying the record with 1918-19 at 409 days.

The first potential one-inch accumulating snow in nearly one year arrives overnight. The onset is a mix of rain and snow developing south and spreading north midnight. Wet snow will fall pre-dawn Saturday with accumulations of .5″ to 2″ before tapering to drizzle and flurries.

PATTERN CHANGES UNDERWAY

The lack of cold and snow is Nation-wide. For most if not all of this season there has been little arctic air. The polar branch of the jet stream has not dived deep enough into the contiguous U.S. this season leading to one of the warmest December’s on record across the Nation. The lack of cold brings the lack of snow, with at the time of this post merely 30% snow cover.

Cold weather signals began well before Christmas and are still on track for a major change to much colder air across the Nation. The buckle in the jet stream that sends warmth to Alaska in concert with a buckle in the jet stream that sends warmth into Greenland will drive much colder winds into the U.S. starting next week. This significant change will also interact with a more active southern-branch (wet) jet stream and bring a series of storms across the country. With colder air getting involved, the prospect of more significant snowfall is on the rise.

The weekend systems are weak, after the snowfall Saturday, a few more snow showers are expected overnight into Sunday. Attention will turn to a storms Monday night into Tuesday and another late next week.

At this distance, storm #1 takes a west track placing us in the warm sector of the storm. Wind and rain will be the primary precipitation with this this storm however it is still days away and any deviation in a storm track brings changes to the outlook. There are indications that the onset of the first storm is a wintry mix before changing to rain.

Later next week, a new storm, (storm #2) is expected to swing into the state taking a somewhat similar track but potential slightly further south. That system at this long range may have a better chance of delivering snow. It is a long way off and the takeaway is that we are headed into a much more active wintry pattern in a winter that really has been dormant to-date. Be sure to check in often on-air and online for the changing conditions.