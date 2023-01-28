INDIANAPOLIS – Highs have reached the mid 50s in Indianapolis this Saturday, but wintry weather is not out of the equation this weekend.

Slick spots Sunday morning

The rise in temperatures will be brief as cold air begins to return on Sunday. A rise for some, we should say; a stationary front actually cut the Hoosier state in half today. Highs were in the 50s in Indianapolis and areas south, but mainly in the 30s north of the city! Those 30s will return to the rest of the state tomorrow.

Rain showers will be present at times through the night across Central Indiana and temperatures will be dropping through the 40s and 30s. The northern third of the state will see the changeover quicker and this could result in a wintry mix across parts of our viewing area in the early morning. It will be important to be aware of slick spots.

The rest of Sunday will be fairly dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Temps will be in the upper 30s after cooling through the morning. Wind will be noticeable, but not terribly breezy.

More slick conditions on Monday

A weak area of convergence will be enough to squeeze some more moisture out of the atmosphere overnight into Monday morning. A high pressure system to the north will ensure there is cold air at the surface across the state too. This will lead to a trickier situation as snow and freezing rain are possible leading into the morning. As of now, it appears light snow will coat the ground through Central Indiana. Locations like Bloomington & areas farther south may wake up to a light glaze of ice. This will certainly make for slick conditions and caution will be need to be taken on the roads.

The remainder of Monday (and this goes for Tuesday as well) will be chilly. Highs are likely to remain in the 20s and it will feel more like the upper teens. A few snow showers will be possible in the evening or into Tuesday morning as well. Additional accumulation will be negligible.