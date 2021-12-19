Work week begins with an abundance of sunshine

After a gray start to the weekend, the sun returned to Central Indiana today and brightened things up. Unfortunately, it was not enough to warm things up out there. The reason we stayed colder was in part due to a high pressure system moving in from the west. Our high temperature stayed at 37 degrees with only 7 degrees of warming from the morning. As the high pressure system continues to move east overnight, our next warm up will begin.

Monday will remain sunny as drier air sits in place across the region. A light southerly wind will emerge during the day and flip us back into a marginally milder air mass. With the sun however, it will be enough to take our lows in the mid 20s back up to the mid 40s. This would place us at least 5 degrees above average following a colder than average Sunday. Our sky is expected to remain mostly clear overnight with lows back in the mid 20s heading into Tuesday.

The middle of the week will remain dry for the most part and quite seasonable. Overall flow will be zonal across North America this week, which means no major fluctuations in temperature and weather are likely. Thus, our weather pattern will remain much quieter than recent weeks and temps will not vary much day to day. This may become disrupted as we progress into the holiday weekend however as our next system develops across the Plains.