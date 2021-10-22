Workweek ends chilly with showers; cooler flow underway

Clouds are back and cooler air has settled into the state to open our Friday. The northwest flow has dragged us into a more fall-feel, as temperatures out-the-door will hold in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Be sure to grab a coat for the morning rush and bus stop, as dry conditions hold!

By late morning, shower chances will begin to rise across the state and carry us through the afternoon. Rainfall totals should remain light (under .10″) but around through the evening, marking a dreary day and the coolest of October and this season thus far. Afternoon highs will only reach the middle 50s in most locations, below the seasonal average.

Tonight, high school football sectionals get underway and light shower chances will remain, marking a damp and chilly night ahead!

The weekend will bring a return to dry weather on Saturday with limited sunshine, as the coolness remains statewide. Sunday will bring another push of rain and possible storms in some locations. Rainfall totals ramp up and will carry us into Monday with additional rain and falling temperatures…