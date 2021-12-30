Wrapping up 2021 warm, starting the new year wet

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Thursday! We started off with a few showers but we stayed dry for most of the day with mostly cloudy skies. The clouds stick around but we stay dry until late Friday night.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s with a few clouds and patchy fog.

Friday will be warm with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will start off with a mix of sun and clouds. Showers will arrive late in the evening and into the overnight hours. Some of us will see rain at the stroke of midnight! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40s.

⚠FLOOD WATCH: A Flood Watch has been issued for counties in southern Indiana from Friday evening until Saturday evening due to the threat of heavy rainfall.



📏1-2" of rainfall is possible in southern Indiana. On top of already saturated ground, flooding will be possible. @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/0ZRPQL9RUg — Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) December 30, 2021

December will wrap up wet and warm. We are currently on track to have the 5th warmest December on record!

Saturday, for New Year’s Day, scattered showers are likely and I think everyone has a good chance of seeing rain during the day. Temperatures will top off in the middle 50s. Overnight lows tumble into the lower 30s.

Monday we start to dry out but it will be cold. Our morning wind chills will be in the teens and 20s! Temperatures will only top off in the lower 30s with plenty of sunshine! We stay dry into Tuesday as well.

Tuesday will have plenty of sunshine with temperatures topping off in the lower to middle 40s with overnight lows in the 30s. Wednesday looks mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s.