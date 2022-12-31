INDIANAPOLIS – It may be a dreary start to the final day of 2022, but skies will brighten a bit this afternoon. The storm system that brought widespread rainfall to central Indiana on Friday and last night is still impacting counties east of downtown Indy this morning. Around 1” of rain was reported in Indianapolis, the Geist area and in Muncie.

The steady showers will exit the area after 10 PM, and cloudy skies, patchy fog will linger through midday. By the afternoon, cloud cover should break apart with peeks of sunshine. Highs are going to be more than 10° cooler compared Friday’s high of 57°. Temperatures will peak into the mid to upper 40s late in the afternoon.

More clouds will move into central Indiana as we ring in 2023! Another weak wave will slide over Illinois and northern Indiana overnight, which will bring a slight rain chance in our northernmost counties. Most of the area will just see the additional clouds associated with the quick-moving system. Temperatures will drop near 40° at midnight.

A warming trend gets underway starting New Year’s Day! Temperatures will rise back into the 50s tomorrow and Monday. We will even have a chance at 60° on Tuesday ahead of the approaching cold front. The mild weather is going to be short-lived because colder air will sharply drop behind the boundary. There is even a chance for snow showers mixing in with rain by Wednesday afternoon.