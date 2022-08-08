INDIANAPOLIS – It’s still hot outside in Indianapolis as highs on Monday have climbed into the low 90s. High feels-like temps exceeded 100° in the city and through much of the state as well! Storms are now developing ahead of a cold front and will be scattered through the state during the evening hours. While this may only provide temporary relief a cold front will bring a more permanent change on Tuesday.

Cold front brings major relief

Temperatures will be in the 70s once again to start off Tuesday, but cooler air will be on the doorstep. A cold front is going to make slow progress southeast through the state during the day and will be extinguishing this summer-like air mass. Still, humidity and scattered showers will be around through at least the morning along with a mostly cloudy sky. Partial clearing will begin to occur in the afternoon, though storm chances will pick up across at least Southern Indiana as well. Highs will not top the low 80s in most locations with the clouds and cooler air however. Rain activity will decrease through the evening with drier air encroaching behind the front.

Rain chances & humidity decrease

Wednesday will be cooler in the morning thanks to a more substantial decrease in humidity. The day will feature a partly to mostly cloudy morning, but the sun will emerge more in the afternoon. Temperatures will still have a shot to reach the mid 80s dependent on the amount of sun out there too.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and fairly comfortable. There will still be a little bit of humidity around, but nothing overbearing. High temps should reach the mid 80s in the afternoon. Isolated storms are expected in the later portion of the day as a weak cold front sweeps through.

Smooth sailing in the form of sunshine, low 80 degree highs, and dry air will take us through Friday and the start of the weekend.