Wrapping up the weekend with muggy weather; tracking storms for Monday

It’s a calm and muggy morning around central Indiana. The dew points are rising along with air temperatures today. Be prepared for the high heat as temperatures peak into the lower 90s late in the afternoon. The humidity will create uncomfortable conditions, especially around 5 PM. It will feel even hotter outside around that time with a heat index near 100° around the area! Try to find ways to stay cool this afternoon… Take several breaks indoors if you must work outside and stay hydrated!

Much of the area will stay dry today, but the heat and humidity could trigger a pop-up thunderstorm late in the day. The coverage for thunderstorms increases as we kick-off the workweek. A cold front is going to move closer to Indiana and storms will form ahead of the boundary. By the afternoon, the activity will turn more scattered and some storms could become strong. Main threats include gusty winds, hail and embedded heavy downpours.

Once the cold front moves over the state, temperatures and dew points will plunge. The weather will become much more comfortable midweek with seasonal highs in the mid-80s.