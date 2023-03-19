Temperatures were tough this Sunday morning as lows dropped into the teens with single-digit wind chills. Skies cleared out after overnight snow showers that left an additional coating of snow is spots. As a result, a few slick roads are possible early in the day. However, there should be improvements as temperatures rise above freezing this afternoon. Indianapolis only reached 29° on Saturday, making it the coldest afternoon since February 3!

High pressure over the central US will provide central Indiana with dry weather today and Monday. Highs this afternoon should rise into the upper 30s. While this is much warmer compared to Saturday, temperatures this afternoon will still be running 15° below average for mid-March. We will rise back near seasonal levels tomorrow with a high of 50° for Indianapolis.

We officially kick-off spring at 5:24 PM Monday and it will feel more “spring-like” for the start of the season. A warming trend gets underway this week as temperatures rise above the 60° mark by Thursday. However, the milder air will bring showers and at times thunderstorms by midweek.