Scattered showers and thunderstorms traveled across central Indiana on Friday. Most of the thunderstorm activity remained below severe weather criteria, but there was one tornado warned cell that showed evidence of strong rotation on radar.

Around 8 PM, there were wind damage reports around Salem, IN within Washington County. The downed trees may have been associated with a tornado. The National Weather Service Office in Louisville, KY will survey the damage this weekend to determine if the tree damage was from a tornado or caused by straight-line winds. If there was a tornado, it would be the second one confirmed in Indiana so far this year.

Heavy rain also impacted parts of central Indiana. More than 1″ of rain was reported in the Geist area. Nearly an inch of rain has fallen in Bloomington. The data below was collected at 9 AM Saturday.

Gray skies and cooler temperatures are expected for the final day of winter. Indianapolis already saw its high for the day, which was 54° shortly after midnight. Temperatures will hover in the 40s for the rest of the day with breezy conditions. Westerly winds may gust near 30 MPH through the early afternoon and will eventually decline this evening and tonight.

Keep the rain gear nearby today and this evening. Showers will continue to impact the area throughout the day. The rainfall will become widely scattered late in the evening as the storm system pulls away from Indiana. Rain showers will exit central Indiana by midnight and skies will begin to clear out behind the system.

We will officially kick-off spring tomorrow at 11:33 AM! The weather will also feel more spring-like too as temperatures rise above average. Highs are going to peak into the lower 60s tomorrow afternoon with mostly sunny skies.