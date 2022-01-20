Yes, that was some snow and more could fall this weekend; What was the coldest wind-chill on record?

Snow flurries and an occasional snow shower passed while a new surge of arctic air spilled into the state. It’s been a historic lack of snow this season and there seems to be a growing consensus among those who typically don’t like snow, to want some snow.

SNOW SLUMP

Snow has been elusive to say the least this season and with under one-inch for the city of Indianapolis, this season is among the least snowiest on record. No surprise, right? Today the snow deficit surpassed one foot and we are currently tied with 1971 for 2nd least snowiest on record. Only 1941 produced less snow, .6″ versus the .8″ this year and in 1971.

Seeing light snow and flurries may have added to the feel of the season and for many, who are tired of the “green” winter we’ve been having, may have cheered you up. Its understandable, the largest snow of the season came on November 14th when .5″ of snow was recorded, and the last one inch snow came 276 days ago on April 20th when two-inches were measured.

COLDER PATTERN

Thursday was one of the few days this entire season so cold, only the seventh not to reach 30-degrees. These days have been few and far between so far this season but it is the second one this week! The pattern has taken a turn and it looks to linger on the chilly side for the next few weeks. While swings are still coming, we could put together the longest stretch of below normal temperatures soon. Meteorological winter to-date has produced more days above normal (75%) with the longest stretch of below normal days at only four. The shift to a more pronounced flow from the northwest carries colder temperatures overall and more frequent shots at “clipper” lows from Canada. While these types of storms are often “drier” we could see our prospects for snow rise now that colder air is lingering longer.

Sights are set on the second “clipper” of the weekend that dives into the state early Sunday morning. Off the latest machine forecast into the weather center Thursday, a period of light snow is expected early Sunday. We will monitor trends, and at this distance it could produce some measurable snow. It looks to be light at this time so be sure to check back.

COLDEST WEEK OF THE YEAR

We are within the stretch of the winter season that historically has produced some of the coldest temperatures. Wednesday marked the anniversary of the coldest low temperature ever recorded in the city (-27°) and the state, -36° in New Whiteland.

Today (Thursday) January 20th is the date of the coldest wind-chill ever recorded in Indianapolis, dropping to -51° in 1985. Below are the three lowest wind-chills on record. This year the coldest was -12° on January 7th.