We are just about a week into meteorological winter and the trend looks to already established, mild weather will be plentiful this December

A frosty night is coming as skies are improving late Wednesday. The season has only produced 15 nights 32° or colder thus far. That’s the fewest through the first week of December since 2016 (7 years ago), 19 is the average. We are expecting low at or below freezing Thursday morning.

December is the month that winter takes hold but from time to time, it can be unseasonably warm. The record high for the month is 74° (set in 1982). But bitter cold does arrive too. The coldest low in December, -23° (1989).

Winter takes hold in December with an additional loss of 9 minutes of daylight. The December Solstice – “shortest day” of the year is December 21st with only 9 hours & 20 mins of daylight. The average high lowers to 37° on the 31st.

We are only a week in, but the trend has already been established. This month has all the earmarks of running milder than normal. The 30-day outlook favors above normal temperatures for most of the Nation with equal chances of above or below normal precipitation here.

We will get behind a warm front Thursday and aided by gusty southwest winds temperatures will climb. The warming will continue to end the work week and peak entering the weekend with temperatures as much as 15-degrees above normal. Despite showers arriving early Saturday then increasing to rain by nightfall, Saturday may be near a record high. The predicted high of 61° would fall just short of the record for the date set in 1952.