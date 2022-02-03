Photo Gallery: Winter storm in Indiana Your Weather Pics by: Vickie Binkley Posted: Feb 3, 2022 / 10:04 AM EST / Updated: Feb 3, 2022 / 05:08 PM EST War Memorial – Downtown Close You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter Subscribe Now Breaking News Sign Up INDIANAPOLIS – The winter storm has hit Indiana. Many Hoosiers are hunkering down and staying home as the snow continues to fall. Here’s a look at what it’s like across central Indiana. War Memorial – DowntownIndy Public Library – DowntownMonon Trail over White RiverMax in Heritage Lake Credit: Sarah CalhoonCredit: Tania FloodMishawaka Credit: Amber JimenezBeagle wanting to come inside – NoblesvilleTipton Credit: Donetta AdamsMooresville Credit: Tennille CulpMonon Trail over White RiverGreenwood Credit: Mary WickizerBeagle running in the snow – NoblesvilleNoblesvilleAmerican Legion – DowntownPennsylvania St. – DowntownGreenwood Credit: Rachel KennedyElwood Credit: Rachael CowmanShelbyville Credit: Sarah ChapinNorth St. – DowntownFort Wayne Ave. – DowntownMooresville Credit: Tiffany WargoPutnam Co. ThorntownPlow going by in NoblesvilleSnow in IndyAlia Blackburn braving the elements!North side of IndianapolisBaby doing a snow angelRossville Credit: Toni MahnSouthport Credit: Kathy O’ConnorPup in Plainfield Credit: Ingred Schepinski FriedersCredit: Shawn BarksCredit: Christina McFarlandPup in Nashville Credit: Tami StockCredit: Christina McFarland Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction