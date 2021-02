The first round of snow in a multi-day Winter Storm Warning has made its way to central Indiana.

Check out the photos our viewers sent in of the snowfall left in their areas.

Photo sent by Tam Martin in Bowers Station.

Photo sent by Alexis Sheree Hale on Indy’s south side.

Photo sent by Jacqueline Jean Tarrance-Crafton in Shelbyville.

Photo sent by TeraLynn Clouser in Tipton County.

Photo sent by Andrea in Yorktown.

Photo sent by Veronica McNeely in New Palestine.

Hudson sent by Gary Swift.

Photo sent by Kristian Cadle in Fountain County.

Photo sent by Jacob Shaffer at 10th and Massachusetts in Bottleworks District.