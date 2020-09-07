Spotty storms to end holiday weekend; heat builds Tuesday!

Clouds are increasing this morning, but rain chances remain low through the noon hour. As the daylight hours increase, along with some heat should bring a greater chance of a passing shower or storm this afternoon. A gustier storm could be in the mix, with heavier downpours, lightning and smaller hail. These should be limited but could put a damper on some outdoor activities today, in a few locations.

Rain and storm chances will retract north tonight and through Tuesday morning, as southwest winds hold! Hotter weather Tuesday and Wednesday, while some areas flirt with 90° heat. Rain chances remain limited through the workweek, keeping September, so far, quite dry! For the first week of this new month, Indianapolis has only had .02″ of rainfall…