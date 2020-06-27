Weather turns more active for the weekend

Showers and thunderstorms are moving ESE over central Indiana this Saturday morning. The storms intensified as they approached Indy between 7 AM and 9 AM. The National Weather Service even issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for NE Montgomery and Boone counties, which expired at 8:45 AM. Radar estimates showed a core of strong winds in excess of 60 MPH near Darlington and Thorntown, which prompted the warning.

The rain has been heavy at times within the strong, slow-moving cells. Guardian Radar estimates show that nearly 3” of rain fell in northern Parke, Tipton and Hamilton counties with the wave of storms this morning. Storm chances will continue through the afternoon and evening hours too. Some cells are even firing up again behind the main line at 11 AM near Crawfordsville, Lebanon and Rockville.

An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm may still be in the mix for today with the main threats being gusty winds and heavy rain. An approaching cold front will slowly move over the state and eventually stall over the Ohio Valley. This nearby boundary will contribute to more storm chances this tonight and Sunday. However, the thunderstorm coverage for tomorrow is going to be lower compared to today.

Highs in the mid-80s and humid conditions are expected through the weekend. There will be additional storm chances through midweek as temperatures rise back into the upper 80s. We will welcome the rainfall around the area as we close the month of June. Indianapolis is trending more 1.75” below average to-date for the monthly precipitation, while Bloomington is running more than 3.00” for a deficit! Up to an inch of rain is a possibility, but isolated higher totals are still within the embedded heavy downpours.