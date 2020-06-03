Biden, Trump easily win Indiana primary races; other early winners declared in Congressional races

INDIANAPOLIS — Here’s a look at some developments in Tuesday’s primary election.

Early on, Democrat Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump were declared winners in the Indiana primary, as widely expected. You can find election results here.

Some other winners declared Tuesday night included Republicans Jackie Walorski (District 2), Jim Banks (District 3) and Greg Pence (District 6).

Democrat Jeannine Lake won in District 6, setting up a November showdown against Pence.

All eyes are on the The 15-candidate race for Republican nomination to replace GOP Rep. Susan Brooks in District 5. Brooks announced she wouldn’t run for reelection.

Early results from the race showed Victoria Spartz taking an early lead followed by Beth Henderson and Micah Beckwith.

On the Democratic side of the ticket, Christina Hale took an early lead, followed by Dee Thornton, Jennifer Christie and Andy Jacobs.