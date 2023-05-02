CENTRAL INDIANA — Voters in Carmel, Westfield, Zionsville and Greenwood all made decisions Tuesday regarding mayoral primary candidates in the central Indiana cities.

As your local election headquarters, FOX59/CBS4 has compiled a list of the winning candidates below.

Carmel

For the first time in nearly 30 years, voters in the city of Carmel will be casting a mayoral ballot that does not include Jim Brainard as the Republican candidate, who is stepping down after seven terms spent shaping that city.

Instead, Republican voters will have the option to vote for Sue Finkam, who won Carmel’s Republican Mayoral nomination in Tuesday’s primary vote.

Finkam won with 36% of the votes, beating out Kevin “Woody” Rider and Fred Glynn who also bid for the nomination and each received 32% of the votes.

Finkam will now face Democrat Miles Nelson, a Carmel City Council Member who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Greenwood

South of Indianapolis in Johnson County, residents of Greenwood voted in Tuesday’s mayoral primary between Republican candidates Joe Hubbard and Mark Myers, with Myers winning with 55.44% of the vote.

Hubbard lost to Myers by less than 1,000 votes, garnering 44.56% of the votes.

Democrats in Greenwood did not run a candidate in Tuesday’s primary.

Westfield

Republican mayoral primary candidates in Westfield included Kristen Burkman, who has served on the Westfield Advisory Plan Commission, former US Marine Scott Willis and high school football coach Jake Gilbert.

On Tuesday, Willis won after receiving over 3,500 votes. Challengers Gilbert and Burkman received 3,265 and 992 votes respectively.

Democrats in Westfield did not run a candidate in Tuesday’s primary. It is not yet known if a Democratic mayoral candidate will run in the general election.

Zionsville

The Republican candidates in Zionsville’s mayoral primary were two long-time city residents. Jane Burgess, a former teacher who served three terms on the Zionsville school board and award-winning former Channel 13 anchor/reporter John Stehr ran for the bid.

On Tuesday, Stehr was announced as the winner of the nomination with 55% of the primary vote. Burgess was within 1,000 votes of Stehr, receiving 45% of the vote.

Although the Democratic Party in Zionsville did not run a candidate in the primary, it is known that current Democratic Mayor Emily Styron is not seeking a second term.

Other results

For more of our election coverage throughout Central Indiana, click here.