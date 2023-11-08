MARION COUNTY, Ind. — With multiple hotly contested mayoral races happening across central Indiana, one is making history.

Democrat Deb Whitfield will become the first Black mayor in Marion County history. She beat Deputy Mayor Dave Hofmann to become the next mayor of Lawrence.

According to FOX59/CBS4’s partners at the Indianapolis Business Journal, Indiana Democratic Party Chairman Mike Schmuhl said Whitfield ran an inclusive campaign focused on the future of Lawrence.

Whitfield will succeed Republican Mayor Steve Collier, who opted not to run for a third term.

With 96% of Marion County’s vote centers reporting, Whitfield had about 53% of the vote.

“This has been an awesome opportunity,” Whitfield said. “I receive it humbly. I give thanks to God and every one of you out there.”

Following her win, the Indiana Democratic Party released a statement:

“In this election, Lawrence voted for Deb Whitfield and a brighter future for families and workers across the city.” Indiana Democratic Party