INDIANAPOLIS — Along with the Indianapolis mayor’s race, voters throughout the city also voted on various openings on the City-County Council, the legislative branch of the local government.

According to the council’s website, the City-County Council helps adopt budgets, levy taxes and enact, repeal and amend local laws. The council also appoints members to local boards and commissions that serve the community.

According to previous reports, the City-County Council approved the city’s nearly $1.6 billion budget for 2024 by a 25-0 bipartisan vote in mid-October. Officials said at the time that the majority of the budget, brought forward by Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett in August, went towards public safety and roadway improvements throughout the city of Indianapolis.

Along with the 14 seats that were contested on the Indianapolis City-County Council in the 2023 election, there were also a number of seats that were uncontested, including:

District 1

Leroy Robinson (D)

District 6

Carlos Perkins (D)

District 7

John Barth (D)

District 8

Ron Gibson (D)

District 10

Alison (Ali) Brown (D)

District 11

Crista Carlino (D)

District 12

Vop Osili (D)

District 15

La Keisha Jackson (D)

District 22

Paul M Annee (R)

District 25

Brian L. Mowery (R)

