WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump vowed Thursday to skip next week's debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden after organizers said it would be held virtually because of the president's COVID-19 diagnosis — more evidence that the race will be defined by the coronavirus despite the White House's attempts to make it about almost anything else.

“I’m not going to do a virtual debate," Trump told FOX Business anchor Maria Bartiromo, moments after the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced the changes.