INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 Indianapolis mayoral election takes shape as high voter turnout sets the stage for the next mayor of Indianapolis.

Incumbent Joe Hogsett will be seeking his third term as Indianapolis mayor this November after winning the Democrat primary with 60 percent of the vote with 75 percent of precincts reporting.

Robin Shackleford came up short of upsetting Hogsett but managed to score 36.5 percent of the votes and 75 percent of precincts reporting.

The Republican primary was more of a runaway victory for Jefferson Shreve. He got 66 percent of the vote with 75 percent of precincts reporting. Abdul Hakim Shabazz has 26 percent of the vote.

In November, Indianapolis residents will decide if the city will continue to be led by Hogsett, or if a new direction will be taken with Shreve taking over as mayor.