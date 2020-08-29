IN Focus: Braun, Buttigieg, state party leaders react to RNC

INDIANAPOLIS – In a political season marked by controversy and crisis, Indiana’s elected officials and party leaders are reacting to last week’s Republican National Convention which culminated in the President’s speech Thursday night at the White House.

Indiana GOP chairman Kyle Hupfer traveled to Charlotte for the convention’s official proceedings, then to Washington for Thursday night’s speech.

“You really saw a well put together convention,” said Hupfer. “It was an honor to be a part of.”

Zody called the President’s decision to hold the event at the White House in front of an estimated 1,500 people “irresponsible” though Hupfer disagreed.

“I think people are starting to see through the mis-truths spoken by the President of the United States,” said Zody. “I think the President made an irresponsible decision.”



“I never felt like I was crowded in,” said Hupfer. “I didn’t feel like it was a danger.”

On this week’s edition of IN Focus, both Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) and former Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (D-IN) share their thoughts on the RNC.

“The President has a track record on the economy, the most important variable each election, that is going to be hard to argue against, said Braun in our interview Thursday afternoon.

“(The RNC) was like witnessing an alternative reality,” said Buttigieg. “(It’s) confirmation that the Republican party, and in particular, Donald Trump and Mike Pence are profoundly out of touch with the experiences we are having as the American people.”

You can see more of our interviews Sunday morning at 9:30 on FOX59.