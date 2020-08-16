IN Focus: Braun, Donnelly discuss Harris’ impact on 2020 campaign

INDIANAPOLIS – Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) and former Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus to discuss the impact Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) will have on this year’s Democratic ticket after Harris was chosen as Joe Biden’s running mate this past week.
Braun and Donnelly have both served in the Senate with Harris, with Braun taking Donnelly’s seat after defeating him in 2018, two years after Harris was first elected to the Senate.
Braun described the Biden-Harris pairing as a “radical left ticket of liberal anarchy,” while Donnelly praised Harris’ work in the Senate and her experience as California’s attorney general.
In the video above, we also talked with Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley, and share statements from other Indiana politicians on the newly formed ticket: