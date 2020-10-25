IN Focus: Candidates for President, governor take debate stage

INDIANAPOLIS – What are political experts saying about last week’s debates?

Republican Incumbent Governor Eric Holcomb, Democrat Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater met for a televised virtual debate. It lasted for an hour, with each candidate getting one minute to discuss each topic, and received 30-second rebuttals when requested.

FOX59 spoke with Politico contributing editor Adam Wren and Dr. Laura Wilson, a political science professor with the University of Indianapolis to get their perspective on how the debate went and to break down the candidates’ responses to certain topics.

Wren and Wilson also discuss Thursday’s presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.