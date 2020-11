INDIANAPOLIS – We’re just two days away from the 2020 election, with candidates across Indiana hitting the final stretch.

On this week’s edition of IN Focus, we recap the second of two debates between the candidates for governor, Republican incumbent Gov. Eric Holcomb and his opponents Woody Myers (D) and Donald Rainwater (L).

In the video below, we preview a number of the congressional matchups and talk with ninth-district candidates Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R) and Andy Ruff (D).